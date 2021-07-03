2 killed in separate car crashes overnight, NOPD says

The cause of both incidents is still under investigation, but both of the fatalities were the drivers of their respective vehicles.

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were killed overnight in separate single-car crashes, according to the NOPD.

In the first, police responded to the intersection of I-10 West and I-610 West around 8:45 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they discovered an overturned Jeep Wrangler with two occupants.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The identity of the victim killed in the crash was not released pending notification of his next of kin.

Detectives believe the victims were traveling westbound on I-610 when the car left the roadway and flipped. The cause of the crash is still under investigation Sunday.

The second crash took place near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Selma Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators think that the male victim was traveling southbound on Franklin Avenue at high speeds when he lost control and struck a light pole.

His car caught on fire after the crash, and the NOFD was called to the scene. They tried to extinguish the fire and extract the victim, but were unsuccessful. He died at the scene.

Nobody else was in the vehicle when it crashed.

His name is also being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.