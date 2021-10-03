A driver is dead after driving into a ditch full of water in Lafitte Tuesday night

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. the official cause is not known at the moment.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's office is looking into a fatal crash that left the driver dead in Lafitte.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reported that at 8:13 p.m. Tuesday night, police were called to a single-vehicle crash in the 1800 block of Jean Lafitte Blvd.

Investigation shows a 2018 GMC pickup truck was driving southbound but then left the road and went into a ditch and crashed into a culvert, landing in the water upside down.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. the official cause is not known at the moment

No further information is available as of now.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.