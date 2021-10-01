Bicyclist killed by car near City Park

He was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead when he arrived.

NEW ORLEANS — A bicyclist was killed in the St. Bernard area just east of City Park Sunday after being struck by a car, according to the NOPD.

The fatal crash happened at the intersection of Harrison and St. Bernard avenues.

According to initial reports from the NOPD, the male victim was riding his bicycle when the vehicle struck him. He was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver stayed at the scene, according to police.

No additional information about the cause of the crash was released Sunday afternoon.

The victim has not been identified pending notification of his next of kin.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.