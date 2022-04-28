Causeway northbound closed due to mechanical issues on drawbridge

Dufrechou said part of the drawbridge is currently stuck open and crews are working to lower it.

NEW ORLEANS — The Northbound side of the Causeway bridge is currently shut down due to mechanical issues according to Causeway Commissioner Carlton Dufrechou.

Dufrechou said part of the drawbridge is currently stuck open and crews are working to lower it.

Officials have not given a timeline of when the bridge will reopen, but drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route for the time being.

Due to an incident, the Causeway - Northbound is closed at this time. Updates to follow. 20:29:48 https://t.co/nB5RnSSG2s — Causeway PD / GNOEC (@Causeway_Police) April 29, 2022

Causeway southbound has been reopened.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.