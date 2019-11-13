MANDEVILLE, La. — The southbound lanes of the Causeway were shut down by authorities Wednesday afternoon because of a fatal crash.

Authorities described the southbound crash as "severe" and said traffic would be delayed for at least five hours.

The closure happened less than 15 minutes after the northbound lanes of the bridge were reopened.

Officials said the southbound lanes were closed just before 2:15 p.m. About ten minutes before, they had announced that traffic headed north was starting up after the crash.

It is unclear if the southbound closure, reportedly caused by a crash, is related to the first closure.

Originally, the northbound lanes of the Causeway were closed for more than an hour Wednesday after a crash spilled over into both lanes, officials said.

The northbound crash happened around the 21.7 mile marker around 12:45 p.m. The wreckage from it wasn't cleared until about 2 p.m.