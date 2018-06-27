Both southbound lanes on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway have reopened after a crash closed the bridge during morning rush hour Monday morning.

The Causeway Police reported the crash around 7:30 a.m. The bridge was closed for 40 minutes before reopening around 8:10 a.m.

The St. Tammany Fire Protection District 4 said one person was taken to the hospital and paramedics treated several others at the scene.

The closure caused heavy traffic congestion and headaches for Northshore commuters. Drivers looking for alternate routes can take either I-10 or I-55.

