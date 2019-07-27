The Causeway closed in both directions for about an hour Saturday after the drawbridge became stuck, officials said.

The bridge was stuck open on both sides, officials said, stalling northbound and southbound traffic.

Causeway Bridge General Manager Carlton DuFrechou said officials had opened the drawbridge to let a ship pass through. But when they tried to lower the bridge, it was stuck.

Maintenance crews were dispatched to manually close the bridge, and traffic began crossing the drawbridge again around 5:20 p.m.

DuFrechou did not provide any details about why the bridge became stuck.

When there is a problem with the drawbridge, the Causeway is closed, per policy, to prevent further traffic jams on the bridge.