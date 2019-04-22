NEW ORLEANS — UPDATE: The Causeway has reopened both ways to traffic as of 6:55 p.m.

A car crash that includes at least one vehicle on fire has closed the Causeway in both directions. It is expected to stay closed until 7 p.m., Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission officials said.

The accident happened at mile-marker 12 southbound Monday during rush hour, said Carlton Dufrechou, General Manager of the commission.

One woman was in a mini-van that caught fire. She was not injured, Dufrechou said. He had no reports yet of any burns but said another injury was reported.

EMS and fire responders were on the scene at 6:15 p.m.

Dufrechou suggested to take an alternate route if possible and estimated that the Causeway would be reopened by 7 p.m. at the earliest.

