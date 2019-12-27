SULPHUR, La. — Authorities say a Christmas night wreck has killed a 6-day-old baby.

The infant was in an SUV that left a Sulphur road, jumped a driveway, hit a culvert and overturned.

The driver was not cited and the baby's a juvenile, so neither is being identified, sheriff's spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said Thursday. She said they were from Sulphur.

The driver and two other passengers were treated for minor injuries after the 10:30 p.m. crash, according to a news release.

Vincent did not know whether the baby was in a car seat. The crash is still being investigated.

