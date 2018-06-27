A crash has closed both lanes southbound on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway during morning rush hour traffic Monday morning.

The Causeway Police reported the crash around 7:30 a.m. It is unclear when the bridge will reopen.

Total Traffic New Orleans say one lane has been reopened at the crash scene to allow traffic already on the bridge to move. New traffic is being stopped at the Northshore toll plaza.

Due to an accident, the Causeway - Southbound is closed at this time. Updates to follow.

Drivers are encouraged to take I-12 to I-10 or I-55 as an alternate route.

