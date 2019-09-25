NEW ORLEANS — The northbound lanes of the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway have reopened after a crash closed the bridge Wednesday morning.

The Causeway Police Department confirmed that the bridge had reopened around 8:30, nearly an hour after the bridge was closed. Authorities have not released details about the crash, but photos from the scene show a pickup truck with significant damage being towed away from the crash scene.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Drivers traveling to the Northshore can expect delays on the Causeway this morning. You can use Interstate-55 or Interstate-10 Twin Span Bridge as an alternate route.

Click here to view live traffic conditions at the WWL-TV's Traffic Center.

---

