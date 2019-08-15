NEW ORLEANS — The southbound bridge of the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway has reopened after a crash spilled nails onto the road Thursday morning.

The Causeway Police Department confirmed that the bridge had reopened around 10:20 a.m., more than an hour after it had been closed to traffic.

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports that a vehicle pulling a trailer flipped several times, spilling building materials onto the bridge.

"There are nails all over the deck,'' General Manager Carlton Dufrechou said. "We're trying to clean that up."

Click here to view live traffic conditions with WWL-TV's Traffic Center.

---

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

---