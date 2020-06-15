Double lane closures on I-10 east near Slidell this weekend

The two lanes will be closed at 7 p.m. Friday, June 19 through 4 p.m. on Monday, June 22.

SLIDELL, La. — Heads up to drivers traveling to the Northshore this weekend: traffic on Interstate 10 near Slidell will be reduced for to one lane.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said there will be a continuous double lane closure on I-10 eastbound between the Twin Spans bridges and Old Spanish Trail in Slidell.

The two lanes will be closed at 7 p.m. Friday, June 19 through 4 p.m. on Monday, June 22, weather permitting.

There will be an additional closure from 7 p.m. Friday, June 26, through 4 p.m. Monday, June 29.

Only one lane of traffic will be open at all times.

The DOTD said the closures are necessary for crews to replace an approach slab at a bridge near the Oak Harbor Boulevard overpass on I-10.

Drivers wanting to avoid the traffic can use the following detour:

Take I-10 EB to Exit 254 (North Shore / Irish Bayou) Turn Right (South) onto US 11 Turn Left (East) onto US 90 Turn Left (West) onto US 190 Continue Straight (West) onto US 190 Business Turn Right (East) onto I-10 EB on-ramp

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...