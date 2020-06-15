Double lane closures on I-10 east near Slidell this weekend

SLIDELL, La. — Heads up to drivers traveling to the Northshore this weekend: traffic on Interstate 10 near Slidell will be reduced for to one lane.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said there will be a continuous double lane closure on I-10 eastbound between the Twin Spans bridges and Old Spanish Trail in Slidell.
The two lanes will be closed at 7 p.m. Friday, June 19 through 4 p.m. on Monday, June 22, weather permitting.
There will be an additional closure from 7 p.m. Friday, June 26, through 4 p.m. Monday, June 29.
Only one lane of traffic will be open at all times.
The DOTD said the closures are necessary for crews to replace an approach slab at a bridge near the Oak Harbor Boulevard overpass on I-10.
Drivers wanting to avoid the traffic can use the following detour:
- Take I-10 EB to Exit 254 (North Shore / Irish Bayou)
- Turn Right (South) onto US 11
- Turn Left (East) onto US 90
- Turn Left (West) onto US 190
- Continue Straight (West) onto US 190 Business
- Turn Right (East) onto I-10 EB on-ramp
