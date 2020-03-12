x
Downed power lines shut down Interstate 10 in New Orleans

According to the Department of Transportation and Development, the interstate was closed around 10 a.m. at Carrollton Avenue.
NEW ORLEANS — Downed power lines stopped traffic in both directions on Interstate 10 in New Orleans on Tuesday morning.

All lanes were closed around 10 a.m. after a power line near Carrollton Avenue fell, struck a car, and got stuck under another vehicle.

The driver of the car that the powerline hit told WWL-TV reporter Danny Monteverde that she feels more than lucky.

"I don't feel lucky. I feel blessed," she said. "I'm more than blessed because, like I said, a little bit more could've been a different conversation - or no conversation."

Entergy New Orleans crews were on the scene within minutes working to clear the line. All lanes were reopened just before noon. 

