x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Traffic

Woman killed in 2-car crash near Elmwood, state police say

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the crash, and police do not yet know if impairment was a factor.
Credit: Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police file photo

ELMWOOD, La. — A driver was killed Friday in Elmwood when another car slammed into the door of her vehicle, severely injuring her. 

Louisiana State Police say the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Lake Ramsey Road. 

Police say 25-year-old Hannah Claire Aucoin of Covington, in a Ford Focus, was turning left onto LA 25 in front of a Chevy Tahoe. The Driver of the Tahoe kept going straight, and hit Aucoin's car in the driver's side door area.

Aucoin was severely injured in the crash, and was taken to the hospital where she later died. The other driver sustained only minor injuries. 

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the crash, and police do not yet know if impairment was a factor.

More Stories: 

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Nov 02, 2020