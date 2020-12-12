Woman killed in 2-car crash near Elmwood, state police say

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the crash, and police do not yet know if impairment was a factor.

ELMWOOD, La. — A driver was killed Friday in Elmwood when another car slammed into the door of her vehicle, severely injuring her.

Louisiana State Police say the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Lake Ramsey Road.

Police say 25-year-old Hannah Claire Aucoin of Covington, in a Ford Focus, was turning left onto LA 25 in front of a Chevy Tahoe. The Driver of the Tahoe kept going straight, and hit Aucoin's car in the driver's side door area.

Aucoin was severely injured in the crash, and was taken to the hospital where she later died. The other driver sustained only minor injuries.

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the crash, and police do not yet know if impairment was a factor.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.