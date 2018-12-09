METAIRIE - A load of rocks, apparently dumped from a truck, blocked four lanes of I-10 westbound traffic in Metairie, backing up traffic all the way through New Orleans Wednesday morning.

The situation was cleared up and traffic began flowing smoothly shortly after noon.

The incident occurred just as you get into Metairie from New Orleans and prior to the Bonnabel exit.

The interstate was completely shut down for a short while, but eventually two lanes were opened while workers picked up the rocks in the other four lanes.

There was no immediate word on whether a truck had been stopped or anyone cited.

The backup went completely through to the Crescent City Connection, where signs also alerted drivers to alternate lane closures for maintenance work, leaving traffic snarled heading westbound.

© 2018 WWL