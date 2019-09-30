LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. — A former state senator was killed in a car wreck yesterday after state police say he drove into the path of another car, according to a report by The Advocate.

The newspaper reported that Former La. Sen. Heulette "Clo" Fontenot Jr., 58, failed to yield for an oncoming Lexus while trying to make a left turn onto LA 63. Police said Fontenot died at the hospital from his injuries. They do not believe he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Fontenot, a Republican, served for 12 years in the Louisiana Legislature until his retirement in 2007.

Louisiana State Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.