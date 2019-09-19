MERRYVILLE, La. — Major westbound roadways going from Louisiana to Texas are closed near the state line, the Department of Transportation and Development confirmed Thursday, as the remnants of Tropical Depression Imelda continue to batter the lone star state.

The I-10 westbound is closed from Exit 4 to the state line.

LA-12 westbound is closed from Starks to the state line.

US-190 westbound is closed from Merryville to the state line.

All three are major highways through the south, but heavy rain and flooding along east Texas have been causing major issues for motorists.

Flooding in Beaumont and the town of Winnie is trapping people and forcing evacuations.

In Beaumont, WWL-TV's sister station 12News evacuated after floodwaters entered their building. In a hotel near the I-10, five people from the New Orleans area were trapped by several feet of water in the lobby. Hospitals and access roads are inaccessible until the water recedes.

In Winnie, about 60 miles east of Houston, a hospital was evacuated and water is inundating several homes and businesses. The Chambers County Sheriff's Office said Winnie is "being devastated by rising water" and water rescues are ongoing.

The storm is expected to dump as much as 35 inches of water through Friday.





