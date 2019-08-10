NEW ORLEANS — Drivers should expect heavy delays after a crash on US Highway 90 Business East backed up traffic Tuesday morning.

As of 7:40 a.m., the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said all lanes had reopened near Claiborne Avenue, but congestion had reached Manhattan Boulevard near Harvey, La.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes to get to the East Bank, including the Huey P. Long Bridge.

Click here for Live Traffic Updates at with the WWL-TV Traffic Center

---

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.