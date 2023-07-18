x
I-10 at Williams to be closed in both directions starting at 1:00 a.m. for emergency repairs

The closure will begin at 1:00 a.m. and the I-10 will be closed for multiple 30-minute intervals.
KENNER, La. — Lousiana State Police announced in a press release that an emergency closure of I-10 in both directions between Williams Boulevard and Loyola Avenue will take place in Kenner on Wednesday, July 19 starting at 1:00 a.m.

Katharine Stegall of Louisiana State Police said that they aren't certain how long the repairs will last and if it will impact the morning commute.

