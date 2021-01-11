I-10 East reopens hours after crash at Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge

Anybody headed eastbound towards New Orleans along I-10 is urged to use alternative routes to avoid the crash site.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — Eastbound I-10 was reopened after a several-hour closure in St. John the Baptist Parish after a three-car crash flipped one of the vehicles involved.

The crash was reported on the Bonnet Sarre Spillway Bridge between I-55 Merge/Exit 210 and I-310 (the Boutte/Houma exit).

It's unclear if any injuries were reported in association with the crash.

Congestion from the incident stretched for three miles, with hundreds of motorists stuck behind the closure.

Anybody headed eastbound towards New Orleans along I-10 is urged to use alternative routes to avoid the crash site.

