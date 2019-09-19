BEAUMONT, Texas — Interstate 10 is closed west of Beaumont due to "torrential flooding rainfall."

The feeder roads and side streets are flooded, as well.

The Texas Department of Transportation says both directions of I-10 are closed near 365 and Fannett.

Beaumont police say "do not drive a vehicle on Beaumont roads."

WATCH LIVE: Flash flood emergency declared in Beaumont as Imelda saturates Southeast Texas

Tropical Depression Imelda continues to drench Southeast Texas as the weather service declared a “flash flood emergency” in a several cities.

The weather service noted that “torrential flooding rainfall” would be occurring over the next few hours.

KHOU

