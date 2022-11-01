I-10 closed in both directions at the Pearl River Bridge on the Mississippi State Line due to a semi-truck accident

The driver of the semi-truck escaped the crash unharmed

NEW ORLEANS — I-10 is closed in both directions at the Pearl River Bridge on the Mississippi State Line for an undetermined amount of time after a crash involving only a semi-truck car hauler Monday night, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened on the westbound side of I-10. The semi-truck carrying seven new BMW vehicles was traveling west on Interstate 10 when it collided with the concrete bridge railing.



The driver of the semi-truck escaped the crash unharmed. Investigators say the truck and all seven cars were burned completely.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation will inspect the bridge structure before it is reopened for travel.