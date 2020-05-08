I-10 West shut down at Chef Menteur Hwy for 'police activity'

NEW ORLEANS — Interstate 10 westbound has been completely shut down starting at Chef Menteur Highway due to "police activity" on the interstate.
Traffic cameras show NOPD officers diverting traffic on I-10 starting at the Chef Menteur Highway exit as of 2 p.m. It is unclear how far the shut down goes, but cameras show an empty interstate for several exits going into New Orleans.
It is unclear what the "police activity" that shut down I-10 involves or how long it will last.
This is a developing story. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest information.