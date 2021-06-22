I-10 East closed after multiple 18-wheelers crash on Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and to adjust their travel plans accordingly.

LAPLACE, La. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge after multiple 18-wheelers crashed on Tuesday morning.

Louisiana State Police say the crash, which happened after 9 a.m., caused a diesel spill. Eastbound traffic is being detoured to the US Highway 51 to Airline Highway in LaPlace.

The accident has caused heavy traffic congestion nearby. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and to adjust their travel plans accordingly.

This is a developing story. For live traffic updates, visit the WWL-TV Traffic Center.