I-10 East closed at N. Claiborne off-ramp due to fatal traffic pile-up: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — Two people died in a traffic collision on I-10 east near the N. Claiborne off-ramp, an NOPD spokesperson said.
The crash happened around 5:15 a.m., according to a Tweet from the Louisiana Department of Traffic and Development
Drivers heading east on the I-10 in New Orleans Friday morning may not get past the N. Claiborne exit until the three-vehicle collision is cleared.
According to LADOTD, the I-10's eastbound lanes were closed at Esplanade avenue due to a traffic collision.
Traffic was diverted to Orleans Avenue.
More information will be released as the investigation moves forward.
The NOPD spokesperson said the highway will be closed for a while.
Footage from the scene shows a truck with a Matrana's Produce label.