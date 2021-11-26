I-10 East closed at N. Claiborne off-ramp due to fatal traffic pile-up: NOPD

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash where three vehicles collided, closing I-10 near the N. Claiborne off-ramp.

NEW ORLEANS — Two people died in a traffic collision on I-10 east near the N. Claiborne off-ramp, an NOPD spokesperson said.

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m., according to a Tweet from the Louisiana Department of Traffic and Development

Drivers heading east on the I-10 in New Orleans Friday morning may not get past the N. Claiborne exit until the three-vehicle collision is cleared.

According to LADOTD, the I-10's eastbound lanes were closed at Esplanade avenue due to a traffic collision.

Traffic was diverted to Orleans Avenue.

More information will be released as the investigation moves forward.

The NOPD spokesperson said the highway will be closed for a while.