NEW ORLEANS — All lanes are blocked on the Interstate 10 Twin Span Bridge after an 18-wheeler overturned on the bridge Friday morning.

Traffic cameras show the overturned truck and a damaged pickup blocking traffic near mile marker 256 on the bridge. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Paramedics and Louisiana State Police are on the scene.

Drivers traveling east from New Orleans should consider alternate routes like the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway and US Highway 90.

[Click here for live traffic conditions via the WWL-TV Traffic Center.]

---

