HOUSTON — All lanes of I-10, the East Freeway, are shut down early Friday in both directions at the San Jacinto River.

Views from Air 11 show the bridge appears to have suffered major damage when it was struck by loose barges overnight.

Sgt. B Stephens with the Harris County Sheriff's Office tells KHOU 11 News that multiple barges broke loose on the river, and the barges struck the bridge.

Not only is there significant damage to the bridge, officials fear the barges in the water underneath may have combustible materials in them. The bridges will remain shut down indefinitely.

Because of the issue, tolls on the Sam Houston Tollway Bridge over the Houston Ship Channel are temporarily being waived if drivers want to connect to Highway 90 or Highway 225 to the Fred Hartman Bridge.

Currently the river is high due to Thursday's flooding from the remnants of Tropical Depression Imelda.

There is currently no timeline for the inspection and reopening of the bridge

The I-10 bridge remains shut down with drivers being forced to exit the freeway and u-turn.

Detour: Use Highway 90 through the town of Barrett into Crosby or use the Fred Hartman Bridge/146 between La Porte and Baytown (tolls are waived on Beltway 8-East). But be aware some surface roads still have high water, especially east and northeast of Houston.