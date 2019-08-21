METAIRIE, La. — All eastbound lanes have reopened on Interstate 10 in Jefferson Parish after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

Louisiana State Police tell WWL-TV that the crash happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. and involved an 18-wheeler. The crash caused the truck's fuel tank to burst, spilling diesel fuel on the roadway. One other vehicle overturned in the crash.

Troopers say there were only minor injuries in the crash.

Traffic was diverted from the interstate onto Veterans Boulevard, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development confirmed on social media. The agency said drivers are urged to use alternate routes and avoid the area near the crash.

Crews had to wait for LADOTD to put sand on the spilled fuel before the roadway could reopen.

