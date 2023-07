Police say drivers should avoid the area and use alternate routes.

NEW ORLEANS — Interstate-10 eastbound lanes near the Mississippi State Line are now back open after a multi-vehicle crash, according to Louisiana State Police.

Louisiana State Police tweeted, "As of 1:12 p.m., all lanes are now open."

Police have not reported any injuries.

