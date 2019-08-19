NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are investigating two separate crashes on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 that left one officer hurt and the roadway closed Monday morning.

The interstate since reopened with all lanes being available at around 11:30 a.m.

The New Orleans Police Department said an NOPD car was involved in a single-vehicle crash around 8:48 a.m. near the Twin Span bridge.

An NOPD Traffic Unit officer was dispatched parked on the shoulder near the location of the first crash. Shortly later, the department said a third car drove off the roadway and crashed into the Traffic Unit car with the officer inside.

The Traffic Unit officer was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

Both crashes remain under investigation. All lanes of I-10 were closed to traffic at I-510 around 10 a.m. and the span was closed for about 90 minutes.

