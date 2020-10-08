I-10 west closed at Orleans Ave. after deadly crash

Traffic from I-10 west is being diverted off at Orleans Avenue. Congestion from the incident is minimal.

NEW ORLEANS — Parts of Interstate 10 west are closed Monday morning due to a deadly crash.

The New Orleans Police Department said the crash happened around 3:42 a.m. near the intersection of I-10 west and Orleans Avenue. Police say one man has died from injuries he received in the crash.

The police department did not share any additional information about the crash or what caused it.

