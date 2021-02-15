I-10 closed between Baton Rouge, Lafayette due to icy conditions

Louisiana State Police said the icy roads caused multiple vehicle crashes on Monday morning.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed between Baton Rouge and Lafayette due to deteriorating roadway conditions.

Louisiana State Police said the icy roads caused multiple vehicle crashes on Monday morning. Westbound traffic is now being diverted to LA 415 northbound to U.S. Highway 190 westbound. Eastbound traffic is being diverted to I-49 northbound to US Highway 190 eastbound.

The closure went into effect at 1:30 a.m. and will be in effect until further notice.

Icy conditions and subfreezing temperatures are expected across most of Louisiana for the next 48 hours. The Louisiana DOTD is asking drivers to stay off the roads if they don’t absolutely have to drive until conditions improve.

Forecasters say heavy freezing rain or sleet is expected across Louisiana on Monday to bring significant impacts. Areas north and west of Bogalusa to Hammond to Pierre Part will see the most severe impacts.

After the rain ends, even colder air will arrive tonight producing dangerously cold wind chill values as low as 5 degrees overnight into Tuesday morning.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5-1-1.

Baton Rouge crews working as many roads as they can. I-110 is closed.

