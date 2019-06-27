NEW ORLEANS — The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 have reopened after a fiery crash on the Bonnet Carré Spillway bridge Thursday morning.
The interstate reopened to traffic around 7:30 a.m., roughly one hour after a car crashed into an abandoned car on the bridge, causing a second crash with another vehicle. Two of the three cars involved caught fire, but troopers said there were only minor injuries.
The crash caused traffic to be to I-310 south, causing heavy delays.\
