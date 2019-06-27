NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a North Louisiana man has been arrested after a fiery crash Thursday on the Bonnet Carré Spillway bridge that closed Interstate 10.

Louisiana State Police say shortly before 6:30 a.m. a stolen car was abandoned in a left lane when it was struck by a car traveling down the interstate, causing a three-car pileup. One person suffered minor injuries and two cars caught fire.

Troopers say a witness saw 27-year-old Antoine Reid of Raysville, La., walking away from the car after abandoning it. Reid was picked up because authorities originally thought he was a pedestrian in danger from oncoming traffic. He was later arrested after being questioned about the abandoned car and reportedly denying any involvement.

27yo Antoine Reid was arrested this morning after abandoning a stolen car on the I-10 Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge

Louisiana State Police

Reid faces charges of possession of the stolen property, obstruction of a roadway, driving without a license and careless operation of a vehicle.

The abandoned car, a 2006 Nissan 350z, was reported stolen from Kenner, state police say.

The interstate was closed for about an hour as crews worked to clear the roadway. The roadway reopened to traffic around 7:30 a.m.

---

WWL-TV reporter Meghan Kee can be reached at mkee@wwltv.com;