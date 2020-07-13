Man dies after car flips in Marigny crash

The victim died at the hospital from injuries sustained during the crash. NOPD officials did not give any word about the driver of the other vehicle.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed in a Marigny crash Monday after his car flipped, NOPD officials said.

The man, who has not been identified pending notification of his next of kin, was driving towards the river on Elysian Fields Avenue when a driver heading eastbound on Dauphine Street crossed the intersection, hitting the victim's car and causing it to overturn, according to police.

The crash happened just after noon.

The victim died at the hospital from injuries sustained during the crash. NOPD officials did not give any word about the driver of the other vehicle.

