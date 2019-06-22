A 42-year-old man was killed Friday night in a St. Tammany Parish crash. State troopers said he wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time.

The Louisiana State Police identified Eric Jason Quave, 42, as the man driving a 2015 Cheverolet Camaro on LA 437 at 10 p.m. Friday.

According to state troopers, Quave failed to make a turn, running off the road and into a ditch, where his car struck an embankment and overturned.

He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, officials said, and was ejected from the vehicle. Quave was transported to St. Tammany Parish Hospital in critical condition, and died shortly after being admitted.

State troopers collected blood samples as part of their investigation into the crash, but did not say if impairment was a suspected factor.