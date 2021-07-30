Man killed in 2-car I-10 crash, police say

After the initial collision, the victim's car continued moving, slamming into both the right and left guardrails before stopping.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed in a two-car wreck on Interstate 10 near the Interstate 610 West exit Thursday night, police said.

New Orleans police said the fatal crash happened around 9:20 p.m. First responders pronounced the male victim dead at the scene.

Officials believe the victim was driving westbound on I-10 when he sideswiped another vehicle in the far-left lane. After the initial collision, the victim's car continued moving, slamming into both the right and left guardrails before stopping.

Nobody else was injured in the crash.

The man was not identified pending notification of his next of kin.

