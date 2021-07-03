x
Man killed in accident on interstate

According to NOPD, a man was killed in the accident.
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police department is investigating a traffic fatality near the intersection of I-610 West & I-10 West. 

According to NOPD, a man was killed in the accident.

No further details are available at this time. 

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

