NEW ORLEANS — A motorcyclist was thrown from his bike to his death after striking a guardrail on the I-10 just before midnight Friday night.

The New Orleans Police Department responded to the call at 11:56 p.m. The driver was reportedly traveling westbound on the interstate when his motorcycle struck the rail.

RELATED: Motorcyclist arrested after his passenger is killed in crash

Police say he was thrown over the side of the bridge from the impact and landed on the lower level of the interstate. It is unclear exactly where the crash happened, but NOPD officials said it took place somewhere in their first district, which borders the interstate on its south side.

RELATED: NOPD: Motorcyclist killed in high-speed crash with sedan

The victim died at the scene. His identity has not been released pending notification of his next of kin.