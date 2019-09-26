CHALMETTE, La. — A motorcyclist died Wednesday night after being struck by a car attempting to cross LA 39 in St. Bernard Parish, state police said.

Zachary Basile, 25, was driving his motorcycle "at a high rate of speed," northbound on LA 39, according to the Louisiana State Police. Shortly after 8 p.m., The Meraux resident's bike crashed into an SUV traveling eastbound on Rowley Boulevard as the car attempted to cross the highway.

The crash threw Basile off his bike.

Police say he wore a Department of Transportation approved helmet, but sustained serious injuries in the crash. Basile was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Samples of his blood were taken for analysis. Police say they don't believe the SUV's driver was impaired at the time of the crash. That driver was properly restrained and sustained no injuries.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

LSP officials said the crash highlighted the need for drivers to be aware of motorcyclists around them, and urged motorcyclists on the road to follow safe riding practices.