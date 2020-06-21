2 killed, 4 injured when three cars crash into concrete I-10 barrier in New Orleans East

Investigators did not indicate what may have led to the crash. Blood alcohol content tests are pending on the people involved.

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were killed and four were injured when a trio of cars crashed into a concrete barrier off the I-10 in New Orleans East Saturday night, NOPD officials said.

The fatal crash happened around 11 p.m. on the I-10 Service Road near Paris Road, according to an overnight statement from the NOPD. Investigators said a blue BMW, a silver Pontiac and a Mazda 626 were all traveling south on the I-10 when the three cars all struck a cement barrier.

The BMW's 28-year-old male driver and the 31-year-old female passenger in the Pontiac were declared dead at the scene by first responders.

Two male passengers in the BMW, the male driver of the Pontiac and the female driver of the Mazda 626 were all taken to the hospital.

Investigators did not indicate what may have led to the crash. Blood alcohol content tests are pending on the people involved.

NOPD officials did not say if speed, alcohol or drugs were suspected to have played a factor in the crash.

Officials said the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office would perform autopsies on the victims killed in the crash and release their names once their next of kin had been notified.

