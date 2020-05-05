NEW ORLEANS —

The city is preparing to install new barricades limiting vehicles in some high-traffic areas of the city to local traffic and emergency vehicles only as part of an ongoing effort to provide additional space for social distancing.

According to city's Department of Public Works, there were 117 calls about large gatherings near Bayou St. John between March 20, when the city put its stay at home order in place, and May 3.

The traffic modifications will be put in place to limit access to the downtown side of Moss Street between Lafitte Avenue and Esplanade Avenue along Bayou St. John. Weather permitting, city officials hope to install the modifications (signs, cones and barricades) Wednesday.

The city's wider "slow streets initiative" aims to temporarily convert streets with low vehicle traffic to pedestrian and bike walkways to give people more places to exercise while social distancing.

"We are being intentional about creating healthy, safe outdoor spaces for our residents in response to the COVID-19 outbreak," said Mayor LaToya Cantrell in a statement. "The 'Slow Streets' initiative will better manage the flow of people walking, bicycling, and driving along Bayou St. John, allowing more space for people to safely social distance as we continue to flatten the curve and prepare to reopen our City."

The changes to the roadway are expected to remain in place through May 18.

More Stories:

RELATED: 2 charged with fraudulently seeking coronavirus business relief loans

RELATED: Employees at Tyson plant near Tri-Cities return to work after COVID-19 testing

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.