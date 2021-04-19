New Orleans school bus involved in fatal crash, no students on board

The fatal collision happened near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Interstate 510.

NEW ORLEANS — A school bus was involved in a fatal crash on Chef Menteur Highway Monday morning, according to police. No students were on the bus when it crashed.

Drivers in the area are being encouraged to avoid the intersection and seek alternate routes.

It's unclear if the fatality was somebody on the bus or in the other vehicle involved.

