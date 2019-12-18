NEW ORLEANS — A school bus overturned at the bottom of the I-10 High Rise Monday morning.

New Orleans police officials said there were injuries in the accident but could not immediately say how many, or if students were hurt.

The accident happened around 7:05 a.m. near I-10 west near Louisa Street and closed all three lanes on the interstate and backed traffic to Crowder Boulevard in New Orleans East as of 7:30 a.m.

It was not immediately clear if any students were on board.

Louisiana DOTD cameras showed the bus overturned in the far left lane with significant damage to the driver's side cabin area.

Officials advised commuters coming into Downtown through New Orleans East to find an alternate route as crews cleared the bus off the road.

Click here for live traffic conditions from WWL-TV's Traffic Center.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.