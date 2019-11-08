NEW ORLEANS — A man was struck and killed after reportedly stepping in front of a driver in Algiers Sunday morning, New Orleans police officials said.

A woman was driving east on General Meyer Avenue and was near Woodland Drive around 10:45 a.m. Sunday when the man stepped into the road and was hit by her vehicle, initial NOPD reports show.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene when New Orleans EMS arrived.

The driver, who stayed at the scene, was not suspected of any impairment from drugs or alcohol, officials said.

The Orleans Parish Coroner will release the name of the deceased victim after proper notification of his family.

Police officials said the incident was under ongoing investigation.