NEW ORLEANS —

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night near the Lower Ninth Ward after crashing into a sedan, police said.

The New Orleans Police Department responded to the crash at the intersection of St. Claude Avenue and Egania Street just before 10:30 p.m.

According to investigators, a 38-year-old woman driving a Honda Accord pulled into the intersection after checking for other vehicles.

But the driver of the Kawasaki motorcycle, a 47-year-old man, crashed into the driver's side of the vehicle, throwing him from his bike.

Police say the man was travelling eastbound on St. Claude Avenue. Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash. They do not believe either driver was impaired.

The motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man's identity has not been released pending an autopsy and the notification of his next of kin.