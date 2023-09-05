Oak Tree falls across Carrollton Avenue, Stuart Hall School for Boys closing early after losing power

It is not known at this time how long the road will be closed.

NEW ORLEANS — A tree fell onto Carrollton Avenue riverbound near Spruce Street, closing a main thoroughfare Uptown.

The Stuart Hall School for Boys announced that they are running an immediate dismissal carpool beginning as soon as possible. The school says the tree took down the powerlines outside of the school. Students will be dismissed from the Panola Street gate.

"We have three middle school classrooms with electricity where we are keeping the boys cool. Information regarding tonight‘s head of school candidate visit will be forthcoming. Pre and Lower-school boys were served lunch, but the middle school did not eat. Thank you for your patience," Stuart Hall School for Boys said in a Facebook post.

21 customers in the area are without power, according to the Entergy outage map. The estimated restoration time is 8 p.m.

Current scene on S Carrollton near Spruce. Giant oak tree fell on two vehicles and across the road, which is closed. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/IZXaaqTBg9 — Lamar Bourgeois III (@lamarbourgeois) September 5, 2023