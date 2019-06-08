METAIRIE, La. — The northbound bridge of the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway has reopened after an overturned car closed both lanes Tuesday morning.

The Causeway Police Department said the bridge had reopened around 11:30 p.m., about 40 minutes after it had closed.

Photos from WWL-TV viewer Allison Gaffney showed what appeared to be an overturned SUV on the northbound bridge.

