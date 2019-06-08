METAIRIE, La. — The northbound bridge of the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway is closed due to an overturned car Tuesday morning.

The Causeway Police Department confirmed that the bridge was closed via a Twitter post at 10:50 a.m.

Photos from WWL-TV viewer Allison Gaffney shows what appears to be an overturned SUV on the northbound bridge.

Drivers trying to reach the Northshore can take Interstates 10 or 55 as alternate routes.

